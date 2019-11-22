PJAN Launches National Conference, Photo Exhibition

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Photojournalists Association of Nigeria (PJAN) has announced its planned first edition of an annual national conference for the association and a photography exhibition. The three-day exhibition kicks off on December 3 and runs till December 5 at the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, Alausa, Ikeja. The conference, scheduled to hold on December 6 has as theme, “Press Photography and the Challenges of Multimedia”.

The conference is created to broaden the professional horizons of photojournalism as regards getting equipped with the technological skills and innovations.

At a press briefing held recently at the LTV grounds in Ikeja, the Chairman, Planning Committee, Abiodun Ajala disclosed that exhibition will feature 100 photographs by Nigerian photojournalists as well as special awards to honour veterans who have contributed immensely to the growth and advancement of photojournalism in Nigeria.

“Every year, we organise programmes to enlighten and educate members. We do exhibit our works and share ideas to bridge gaps between us and our counterparts in the developed world,” Ajala said.

PJAN which is as old as Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) will mark its 30 years of existence in 2020. At the moment, PJAN round off the four-day event with an award night to be held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI).

The Chairman, NUJ, Lagos chapter, Dr. Qasim Akinreti explained that even with the proliferation of camera phones and other devices that make smart photography easy, the place of the photojournalist in telling the story cannot be overemphasised.

“Professional journalists know the exact angle to take shots and make pictures that tell a story. Photojournalists are the forebearers of journalism. Photojournalism is a separate course in journalism. It has to do with creativity and high level of intelligence,” he said.

Some of the works to be showcased at the exhibition include timeless images that are historical and cultural signposts.