CIoTA to Push for Integration of Transportation Modes

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA) will push for policy to enable seamless integration of the different modes of transportation in the country a focal point at its 2019 National Transport Summit.

The President of CIoTA. Dr. Bashir Jamoh, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the focus of the event would be to help improve cargo movement from the ports to final destinations.

The summit, themed, “Unlocking the Potential of Transportation for Sustainable Development,” will hold December 3 – 5 in Abuja.

Jamoh, who is also Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the summit would create an avenue to address the silo nature of the modes of transportation in the country, which have not been beneficial to the trade supply chain.

He said: “During the summit, CIoTA will be addressing a key issue of how best we can get the needed value in the supply chain, because trade is only complete when goods can get to their final destination in efficient manner.

“We can see that the challenge has been the non-integrated approach of the various transportation modes, making it difficult for movement of goods from the ports to various locations.

“We shall be looking at solutions that would integrate the road, rail, air, and water transport systems. We are looking to push for policy to uphold seamless integration of the transport modes to support trade, in terms of easy movement of cargo across locations.”

Jamoh added, “One good way to go in seeking solution to the perennial gridlock in the port city of Apapa, Lagos, is to turn to the railway and barges for the movement of containers, rather than remain stuck with road transportation alone.

“The issue of when we have to be using rail trucks to move cargo from the ports outside will be paramount in terms of policy, advisory, human capacity, and skill acquisition for our own members, who are in different agencies in the maritime industry.”

The CIoTA president emphasised the need for the expansion of the ports, saying the present Apapa and Tin-Can Island ports have lost spaces, where containers would have been, to concessionaires, who are in charge of the terminals.

Paper deliveries, technical sessions, and panel discussions at the summit will cover a wide range of topics on the transport challenge.

Dignitaries expected at the summit, which has President Muhammadu Buhari as Special Guest of Honour, include Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, and Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, who are guests of honour.

Also expected to speak is the Chairman Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Dr. Doyin Salam, other Speakers include Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside; Founder, Centre for Value in Leadership, Professor Pat Utomi; Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman among others.