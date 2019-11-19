Sahara Group Graduates 38 Engineering Trainees

Peter Uzoho

Thirty-eight young engineers comprising 29 males and nine females have graduated from the 2019 Sahara Graduate Engineering Programme (GEP).

The GEP is an annual capacity building initiative of the power group jointly organised by its Egbin Power Plc and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL) in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN).

The new graduates who were offered certificates during the graduation ceremony in Lagos at the weekend, made it a total of 198 beneficiaries that have undergone the programme since its commencement in 2014.

Speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina, said the trainees were selected out of over 8,500 applicants after a very rigorous process, adding that they were chosen from various fields of engineering profession including electrical, chemical, electronic and mechanical.

Adesina said: “Over the past 12 months, they have embarked on intensive classroom training and hands-on activities across Power Generation, Operations, Distribution, Transmission, Electricity and Commercial Awareness.

“These rigorous sessions led by seasoned power experts have given our graduates a strategic understanding of the entire value chain of the Nigerian Power Sector.

“I am confident that this foundation will empower our future power experts to disrupt and transform the sector as they progress in their careers.”

According to him, the GEP has birthed several success stories in the past four years and has produced 198 engineers who are driven by innovation and passion to light up Africa.

“I am confident that the programme will remain a robust platform for developing the next generation of power experts that will ensure Sahara Power Group continues to bring energy to life in Nigeria and Africa.

“Since 2014, Sahara Power Group has recruited over 130 graduate engineers in line with our commitment to empower the youth and develop local capacity in the power sector,” he added.

Adesina, also charged the new graduates to be focused in life and use lessons and skills acquired during the training to add value to the society particularly to the Nigerian power sector.

On his part, the Director General of NAPTIN, Mr. Ahmed Nagode, said the GEP was a very important and fundamental programme in the career of a professional engineer in the power sector.

“It is a programme that bridges the gap between academic qualification of BSC/HND in Electrical and Mechanical engineering and the skills required to operate on the power networks,” Nagode said.

He, however, congratulated the graduates for adding another profile to their Curriculum Vitae, urging them “to be good Alumni of NAPTIN and ensure that you are better industry players by giving back to Sahara Power the gains of this investment on your competence.”