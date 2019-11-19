Shaibu’s fight is against those trying to make Oshiomhole deviate from his own principles

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said the Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu has not in any way betrayed his political father, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, in the ongoing challenges facing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

In a statement, he said what Comrade Shaibu is doing in the ongoing face-off is exactly what Adams Oshiomhole taught him through the years which is to fight for the oppressed and downtrodden in society.

According to Osagie, “It is the dream of a father for his son to imbibe his principles and surpass his achievements, and that is what he has been doing. Oshiomhole taught us activism, forthrightness, and standing for what you believe in. He is still our father and we are living by the principles he taught us.

“The unfortunate thing is that for some unexplainable reasons, our father seems to be deviating from the principles which he taught us. The real fight is against those trying to take him away from us, and others trying to shake him off the very principles he has lived by almost all his life. His position in our lives is intact and the principles he taught us, we hold sacrosanct.”