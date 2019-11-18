St. Francis Celebrates 28th Annual Inter-house Competition

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of efforts to groom future leaders, St. Francis Catholic Secondary School has organised its 28th Annual Inter-house sports competition, which saw Loyola House emerge as winner; Assisi House clinching the second position, Cusimano House, third and Olorunfunmi

House, the fourth, respectively.

The Administrator, St. Francis Catholic Secondary School, Idimu, Lagos, Rev. Maduabuchi Muoneme, while speaking at the event said that promoting team work and leadership skills in our educational system and society

would impact the youth positively as they transition into leaders and solution innovators.

This, he explained, would help sensitise people on the importance of hard work, resilience, cordial handing over of power from a leader to another.

According to him, there are so many lessons that can be learnt, hence, “we have ensured that we provide the students with the state of the art facility which enhances their ability to learn and develop.

“The students are put through leadership training activities, learning to take immediate responsibility of their environment and actions. We guide them towards discipline and corrective measures.

“Meanwhile, I would like to call on the public and private sector to come together in order to ensure the educational gap in the country is bridged which would play a vital role towards Nigeria attaining a sustainable developed economy.

“There is the need for the stakeholders to inject more values and attention into our schools. The quality of infrastructures needs to be improved as well as the quality of teaching which is why we enroll our teachers into capacity building programmes.”

On his part, the Chairman of the competition, Lazarus Okolie explained that adequate teaching coupled with state of the arts facilities enhances the students ability to be bold, intellectual, innovative and also possess high moral values.

“The students develop into individuals that are not merely concerned about material items rather they understand the value of humility, selflessness, love, peace and unity.”