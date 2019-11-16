Rowe Park Rumbles for Maiden GOtv Boxing Mini 

In a bid t to provide more frequent opportunities for boxers for them to get the requisite number of fights to make them eligible for sub-regional, continental and international title bouts, Flykite Promotions has birthed GOtv Boxing Mini.

According to the CEO of the promotion company, Jenkins Alumona, “Our boxers have, despite the best efforts of GOtv Boxing Night, inadequate opportunities to fight and build their fight records, which they need to become eligible for international titles. GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which will be staged with more frequency than the main event, will address this challenge.”

Meanwhile, boxers billed to fight at the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini have been talking tough ahead of the event billed to hold today at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, who is billed to take on Ola Adebakin in a national lightweight challenge, declared himself ready, willing and able to see off his opponent without fuss.

“I am unstoppable. Tell Adebakin that he will see hell. I don’t even need to exert myself. I’m sufficiently prepared and he’d feel the full force of my preparation,” he said.

The lesser known Adebakin, however, responded that while he was an underdog, he would show Oladosu that underdogs could bite and dangerously, too. He bragged that he would inflict on the WABU champion his first defeat as a professional.

“Real One might be better known, but that will count for nothing when we step into the ring. He isn’t familiar with me, but I know him well, including his weaknesses. I’m ready to exploit this and put him where he belongs: on the canvas,” he bragged.

WABU welterweight champion, Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, is also in war mood, issuing a strong warning to his opponent, Dennis “The Range” Mba. He said he had seen media reports quoting Mba as threatening him with defeat, something for which he would make him pay. “I’ve seen him boast in media reports, but he’ll be sorry at the end of the fight. He’d be treated like every other opponent who’s been foolish enough to face me,” he raved.

Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu and Semiu “Jagaban” Olopade have similarly swapped boasts, with the former vowing to leave his opponent in tears and blood.

Also, Ogunsemilore, who is billed to take on take on Omowunmi “Mummy’s Pet” Akinsanya in a national super featherweight challenge, said she expects to win the bout and improve her fight record.

“I am well prepared for this fight and I am primed to ensure Akinsanya continues to remain a “Mummy’s Pet” in the ring. I really need the win in order to show that my nascent boxing career is really progressing,” she said.

Meanwhile, organisers of the maiden edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini, have assured fans going to the event today of adequate security.

Speaking on the event, Alumona, said necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of the boxers, officials and the fans at the event venue.

“Preparations have been put in place regarding top-level security. This is the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini and it is important that from this very edition we prioritise the security of everyone who will be at the venue,” he said.