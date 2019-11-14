Cummins West Africa Opens Facility in Lagos

Cummins West Africa Limited, a subsidiary of global power leader, Cummins Incorporated, has opened its corporate office in Lagos as part of the company’s effort to deepen its presence in Nigeria and West African sub-region.

The US-based Cummins Incorporated’s business portfolio cuts across designing, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of diesel and natural gas engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems; and Cummins West Africa is the company’s diesel generator distributor in Nigeria.

Speaking at the pre-facility unveiling press conference, the Managing Director, Cummins West Africa Limited, Mr. Ade Obatoyinbo, said: ”Our leaders at Cummins Inc., believe that the facility which our team enjoy over there in Columbus Indiana, USA should not be better than the facility we have here in Nigeria.”

He added that the company was at the same time celebrating the 100th anniversary of its parent company and also relaunching its marine programme.

Obatoyinbo, explained that the company started out in Nigeria through a distributorship (NCOA), entered into a Joint Venture with AG Leventis in 2007 and later in 2014 acquired 50 per cent shares of C-world which was owned by AG Leventis.

”So as we are today, C-world is wholly owned by Cummins Inc., the Columbus Indiana-based and New York Stock Exchange Listed Fortune 128 company.

”C-world is 135 strong across Nigeria and those individuals are spread across several activities including assembling and kitting of generators, sales, service supports and our support teams from our functional perspective.”

”We are also doing a relaunch of our marine programme. A lot of companies across the world and boat builders use our engines and we are really pushing to give the best customer service in that area so that Nigerians mostly oil and gas industries and other areas of marine keep moving”.

Obatoyinbo, however, added that the company undertakes several CSR programmes in Nigeria with focus on Equal Opportunity; Education (Adopt a school and Technical Education Programme); and Environment.

Also speaking, the Executive Managing Director, Cummins Africa Middle East Pty Limited, Mr. Thierry Pimi, said the company has future plan of bringing its manufacturing capabilities in Africa when the climate was right.

According to him, ”in 2018, our revenue was $23.8 billion, of which $2 billion was the net income. We are a very healthy company and we are leading the market through technology, innovation and people.

”Our mission is to make people’s life better by powering a more prosperous world, and our vision is simply to innovate for our customers to power their success. As you may know, in most of our businesses, we provide the power to either an equipment or an application that our customers will then use for their business.