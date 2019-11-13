FMDQ: Zedcap Partners Emerges Best Brokerage Service Firm

Goddy Egene

Zedcap Partners Limited (ZPL), the securities brokerage arm of Zedcrest Capital Limited, has been adjudged the Best Brokerage Service firm at the 2019 FMDQ Gold Awards organised by FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc in Lagos last Friday.

FMDQ is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group, strategically positioned to provide seamless execution, clearing and settlement of financial market transactions across the debt capital, foreign exchange and derivatives markets.

According to the organisers, ZPL was selected by members as the FMDQ Association member (Inter-dealer Broker) that provides the most exemplary brokerage service.

Speaking on the award, Managing Director, ZPL and Director, Zedcrest Capital, Mr. Oluseyi Akinbi, said: “This award is a true testament to the hard work, dedication and innovative mindset that all of our team members exhibit each day for our client progress. We are thrilled to be recognized for our achievements in improving brokerage service in Nigeria.”

According to him, their value proposition is to enhance price discovery and transparency in the markets we play by studying clients’ needs and providing all information and resources required to execute trades in a timely and efficient manner with minimal slippage and market volatility.

Also commenting, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Capital, Mr. Adedayo Amzat, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to deliver world-class brokerage service to its extensive client base of institutional clients including leading investment banks, commercial banks, asset managers, hedge funds and corporations.

“We want to continuously improve in every regard. Our vision is to enrich the lives of everyone we encounter. That includes our clients, employees and stakeholders,” he said.

The GOLD Awards, a first in the Nigerian financial markets, was designed to acknowledge and formally recognise the contributions of participants within the FMDQ markets.