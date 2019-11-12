Twitter Pledges Support for Nigerian Tech Entrepreneurs

•Okonjo-Iweala: Technology can boost job creation

James Emejo in Abuja

The Co-founder and Chief Executive of Twitter Inc., Mr. Jack Dorsey, yesterday said the company was willing to partner young Nigerian entrepreneurs and engineers towards empowering them to take advantage of its service platform to create jobs not only for themselves but for the teeming population.

Dorsey, at an interactive forum in Abuja, stated that he believed Nigeria and Africa in general remained a future reference point for technology products and innovation.

Also at the forum, a former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, said Twitter could serve as a platform for young people to create jobs for themselves and others.

Dorsey and his team are in the country on the invitation of Okonjo-Iweala who chairs the Board of Trustees, African University of Science and Technology (AUST) to enable him to interact with some of the country’s young and promising brains in technology in order to encourage them to excel.

Dorsey told the gathering at the interactive forum held at the university that one of the objectives of the team’s visit was to also look for opportunities to make Twitter a lot better.

He said the team required “insights of what is working and what is not working” to be able to improve on its service.

He added that Twitter had in the past 13 years created a global service to give people voices and also using it to spur entrepreneurship among young people.

“We look to other inspiration on how to serve better,” he stated.

He also promised to look into allegations by some Nigerian Twitter account subscribers that they had been unduly suspended from the service without proper reasons.

The young tech entrepreneurs at the forum tasked the team to strengthen the platform against identity theft as current witnessed in some other social media platforms, expand business opportunities as well as incorporate voice call option on twitter.