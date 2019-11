The First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, and the Chief Imam of the Presidential Villa on Monday organised a special prayer session for Nigeria.

The prayer session held at the Presidential Banquet Hall, State House Abuja, was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola; Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al Makura, and some senior government officials.

Here are images of the prayer session.