Esther Okoronkwo: ‘Winning Another WAFCON Greater than Any Individual Award’

Esther Okoronkwo’s rise to becoming one of the Super Falcons’ most influential players has been built on resilience, perseverance and an unwavering belief in her abilities. Once sidelined by a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that denied her a place at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the Nigerian forward has transformed adversity into inspiration, emerging as one of Africa’s most complete attacking players.

The AFC Toronto striker played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s triumphant TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 campaign, finishing as the tournament’s leading assist provider with six assists while also producing decisive moments, including the match-winning delivery for Jennifer Echegini’s dramatic winner in the final against hosts Morocco. Her performances earned widespread acclaim and a nomination at the CAF Awards, cementing her status among the continent’s elite players.

Born in Abia State before relocating to the United States, Okoronkwo’s football journey has taken her from collegiate football in Texas to professional stints in France, Spain, China and now Canada. However, it is in the green and white jersey of Nigeria that she believes she has truly found her purpose, flourishing under Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu, who has given her the freedom to express herself in attack.

In this exclusive interview with CAFOnline.com, Okoronkwo reflects on Nigeria’s historic 10th WAFCON title, overcoming career-threatening injuries, working under Madugu, leading the tournament in assists, the special bond within the Super Falcons squad and Nigeria’s ambition of defending their continental crown while securing qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

CAFOnline.com: How did winning the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2024 positively change or impact your life socially and professionally?

It feels great to win our tenth title because we went through a lot, both individually and as a team. Several players were returning from injuries, including me. I could have been at the 2022 tournament, but I tore my ACL. Coming into the 2024 tournament, I did not place huge expectations on myself, although I knew there were high expectations for the team. I was happy for myself and the team that we won the tournament and brought the trophy home.

More Nigerians know me now. When I go to places, people recognise me. It is always love. I appreciate the little things, and the receptions is always loving.

What has been the most rewarding part of that WAFCON 2024 success for you and your team?

It is an honour to be recognised and to have helped the team. Collectively, it is Nigeria remaining number one in Africa. Some people disregard that, but it is a huge achievement. We have been number one for several years. Individually, it is being recognised by people who tell me they know me from the WAFCON.

You were one of the Nigerian players nominated for the CAF Awards following your success at WAFCON 2024. What did that nomination mean to you and did it motivate you ahead of this year’s edition?

It was huge for me. When I saw my name, I was excited and posted a video of myself dancing on Snapchat. I have come a long way, so being nominated was a great honour. I was very happy and excited.

Does the disappointment of not winning the CAF Award motivate you personally ahead of the next tournament?

Not necessarily. I already have motivation from our last win. I am not going into the next tournament because I did not win an individual award. That has happened and is in the past. My focus is on repeating history and retaining the trophy. We won the trophy, and that is more important to me than an individual award. If the country is happy, I am happy.

Repeating history is a strong statement. What lessons did you learn from the title-winning campaign in Morocco that you will carry into this year’s tournament?

It is a tough competition, and any country can surprise you. You cannot take any team for granted. You must always prepare properly for every opponent.

Every team has areas to improve because no team is perfect. It is about identifying those areas and working on them together. We need to play with chemistry and love, be there for one another, show up when it matters, and play as a team.

You’ve enjoyed an excellent spell with the Super Falcons under coach Justine Madugu. What is it like playing under him and how has he affected your game at the national-team level?

He started coaching us in 2023, after the World Cup. Every coach is different and has individual tactics and expectations. It is good to have a coach who allows you to express yourself on the field. Under him, I can play freely as a number nine without being restricted to one position. I can drop deeper and express myself.

You finished with the highest number of assists, recording six assists in six games. What is the secret behind your ability to create scoring opportunities consistently?

I have a lot to prove. I want to show people what I can do despite the injuries. I have spent much of my career injured and have not always been able to show my full ability. I am happy that I showed some of it in the last tournament.

How proud were you to finish as the tournament’s leading assist provider with six assists in six games?

I was very happy. With the national team, nothing is impossible. I play alongside many great players who make my job easier. They know I will find them, and they position themselves well, which also makes things easier for me.

Which assist from the WAFCON 2024 tournament is your favourite, and why?

It has to be the assist for the winning goal in the final, the one with Joe Echegini. We were 2-0 down and came back. We had a final free-kick opportunity, and we were able to complete the comeback and win. I think it was the most important goal we scored in the entire tournament.

Do you derive more satisfaction from creating goals than scoring them?

I enjoy both. It does not matter whether I score, assist, make a pre-assist, or help in another way, as long as the team wins. My main aim is for the team to win. When the team wins, I am happy.

How much work goes into developing your vision and passing range? Which players have influenced your style as a creator?

I do not want to sound cocky, but it comes naturally to me. I have always had it, and I am happy that I can demonstrate it at the highest level.

Ronaldo and Messi have influenced me, as have my teammates in the national team. I always learn from the great players around me. I do not want people to say Esther now claims she is better than Messi.

How important is chemistry with your teammates when it comes to providing assists?

It is very important. Team camps allow the players to come together, play together, and build chemistry. Even within the short periods we have, we learn, adjust, and understand what each person wants. It would be better if we could fully use every FIFA camp window without anything preventing players from attending. That is how a team builds chemistry.

Your partnership with Chinwendu Ihezuo appeared very natural, as though you had played together for a long time. How would you describe your communication on and off the field?

It took only a few training sessions for us to connect and understand each other. Chemistry is important both on and off the pitch. We love and care about one another. We are sisters, and we want the best for each other. That relationship naturally shows on the field, and I think that is what everyone saw.

How did you handle not being selected as a starter and then coming on in the second half during WAFCON 2024?

It is the coach’s decision, and I cannot change it. The coach saw what he saw. My priority was to come in and help the team as much as I could. I had one mission in mind: to help the team. I wanted to come in and do the best I could.

Looking ahead, what are your expectations for the upcoming WAFCON and your anticipated role this time?

We want to repeat history and win it again. It is always good to win back-to-back titles. There is pressure, but we want to retain the trophy. My role is to help the team, just as I expect the other ten players on the field to do. Attitude and mentality will play a huge part. As long as we all have the right attitude and mentality, we will be fine.

What aspect of your game are you working to improve ahead of the next WAFCON?

My deliveries are not always perfect, so I want to find my teammates more often and become an even better team player. I also want to maintain the right mindset, play well with the team, and contribute more. There is always room for improvement because no one is perfect. I want to improve my game and strengthen my connection with the team.

This will be the first 16-nation edition of the tournament. Does the expansion increase expectations, and how do you think it will affect Nigeria?

I think it is great. We should eventually reach 32 teams because the more countries in the tournament, the better. Sixteen teams should have been the minimum. It also creates opportunities for countries that have never participated to show Africa and the world what they can do. They are not there merely for fun.

Nigeria won when the tournament had eight teams, then twelve, and now it has sixteen. Does the expansion add pressure, especially as the competition also serves as qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

There will always be pressure. What matters is how we handle it as a team. Qualification for the World Cup is the ultimate goal. Every other country will also fight for one of the four qualification places. It will be an exciting and significant tournament, and I am looking forward to it.

Is there a lesson from the last World Cup that can help Nigeria qualify again?

Continuous support is important. I appreciate that the (Nigerians) supporters have our backs regardless of the situation. Their continued support will help us achieve our goals.