POWA National President Advocates Stronger Welfare Support, Mental Wellness, Economic Empowerment for Police Families

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The National President of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), Chief Mrs. Olufunmilola Disu, has called for greater investment in the welfare, mental well-being and economic empowerment of police families, arguing that the resilience of police wives must be matched with stronger institutional support rather than an expectation that they endure hardship in silence.

Speaking at the opening of the 2026 POWA National Convention in Abuja, Disu said the sacrifices of police wives and families often go unnoticed despite the critical role they play in supporting officers deployed across the country.

The convention, which attracted delegates from across Nigeria, is focused on family welfare, women’s empowerment, leadership, health and sustainable development within the police community.

Setting the tone for the gathering, Disu said the theme, “The Resilient Woman: Navigating Life’s Challenges with Strength, Purpose and Grace,” captures the everyday realities of thousands of women whose husbands serve in the Nigeria Police Force.

Describing police wives as the “invisible strength” behind the Force, she said many of them shoulder enormous responsibilities at home while living with the uncertainties and demands associated with policing.

According to her, resilience should be recognised as an admirable quality, but should never become an excuse for neglecting the welfare and emotional well-being of police families.

“Resilience is choosing hope in uncertainty and finding strength in difficult moments. But resilience should never mean suffering in silence,” she said.

Disu noted that the association is increasingly shifting its focus towards practical interventions designed to address the everyday needs of police families, with programmes centred on healthcare, mental wellness, education, economic empowerment, and support for widows and children.

Highlighting some of the interventions already undertaken, she disclosed that recent healthcare initiatives in Abuja provided free medical consultations, eye screenings and corrective eyeglasses to more than 1,000 beneficiaries.

She added that the POWA CARES Initiative in Lagos combined healthcare services with scholarships, economic empowerment programmes and direct family support, reflecting the association’s determination to improve the quality of life of police families.

The POWA president said engagements with women in police barracks and markets provided deeper insight into the realities many families face, particularly the difficulty of accessing capital and building sustainable livelihoods.

Those interactions, she explained, reinforced the need for programmes that respond directly to the concerns expressed by police wives rather than assumptions about what they require.

“Sometimes, the greatest act of leadership is not speaking; it is listening,” she said.

She noted that listening to women across the police community has strengthened POWA’s resolve to develop initiatives that deliver meaningful and lasting impact.

Disu argued that empowering women within police families goes beyond improving household incomes, saying it also contributes to stronger families, a more resilient Nigeria Police Force and better national security outcomes.

According to her, when police families are adequately supported, officers are better positioned to carry out their duties, knowing that their loved ones have access to the care, opportunities and support systems they need.

She therefore called for sustained investment in healthcare, education, mental wellness and economic opportunities for women within the police community, stressing that such interventions are essential to building resilient families.

Disu also expressed appreciation to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, for his continued support for family-focused welfare initiatives, saying the backing has enabled POWA to expand programmes that directly benefit police families across the country.

She equally acknowledged the support of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Initiative, she said, has continued to advance the welfare of women and vulnerable groups nationwide.

Urging participants to make the most of the convention, Disu described it as an opportunity for renewal, collaboration and shared learning, expressing confidence that the discussions would produce ideas capable of strengthening support systems for police families.

She maintained that the future of police family welfare depends on sustained investment in people, opportunities and institutions that recognise the sacrifices made by the families of officers.

The 2026 POWA National Convention continues with deliberations on issues affecting police families, including women’s empowerment, leadership development, healthcare, family welfare and sustainable development, as the association seeks to deepen its support for members across the country.