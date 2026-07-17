65 Battalion Troops Raid Hideout, Arrest 24 Foreign Nationals in Epe

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s 65 Battalion have arrested 24 foreign nationals during a raid on a suspected hideout in Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State as part of ongoing operations to rid the 81 Division Area of Responsibility (AOR) of criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats.

The operation, carried out in conjunction with members of the Vigilante Group, followed credible intelligence on the presence of undocumented foreign nationals within the Battalion’s AOR.

The troops raided a secluded fenced compound at Imokun in the Odo-Noforija/Poka axis of Epe, where they apprehended 24 foreign nationals comprising 15 males and nine females.

Preliminary profiling identified the suspects as nationals of six West and Central African countries: Cameroon (10); Togo (six); Côte d’Ivoire (three); Republic of Benin (three); Burkina Faso (one); and Guinea-Bissau (one).

According to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Major General Adebayo Babalola, investigations have commenced to determine the immigration status of the suspects, the purpose of their stay in Nigeria and whether they were involved in any unlawful activities.

He also said efforts were underway to identify and question the owner of the compound to establish the circumstances surrounding the residence and activities of the foreign nationals.

The suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos State Command, on July 16, 2026, for further investigation, profiling and necessary administrative action in line with extant immigration laws and regulations.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and vigilance, the GOC urged personnel to sustain ongoing operations and intensify efforts to deny criminal elements, illegal immigrants and other security threats freedom of operation within the division’s AOR.

He also reaffirmed the division’s commitment to supporting relevant security agencies in maintaining peace, security and public safety across its area of responsibility.