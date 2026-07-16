Tinubu’s Assent to FMC Oleh Bill Ends Decades of Federal Neglect, Says IDU President

The President of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), Prof. Chris Akpotu, has described President Bola Tinubu’s assent to the bill establishing the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Oleh, Delta State, as a historic milestone that ends decades of perceived federal neglect of the Isoko people.

Speaking on AIT’s Kaakaki programme on Thursday, Akpotu said the approval of the FMC had given the Isoko nation a renewed sense of belonging in the Nigerian federation after years of lacking meaningful federal presence.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for signing the bill into law, saying the gesture had restored hope among the people of Delta South Senatorial District, particularly the Isoko ethnic nationality.

“This is one moment the people of Delta South Senatorial District, especially the Isoko people, will continue to celebrate because it reflects our long history of deprivation,” he said. “For once, we have been made to believe that we truly belong to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now have a reason to celebrate federal presence in our land.”

Akpotu also commended Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, who represents Delta South Senatorial District, for sponsoring the bill, describing him as an effective representative who understood the developmental needs of his constituents.

He further praised the Nigerian Senate for passing the legislation and acknowledged the role played by lawmakers in ensuring its eventual assent by the President.

“When the bill was passed by the Senate, we hoped it would not end like many others that never received presidential assent. We thank God that President Tinubu renewed our hope by signing it into law,” he said.

According to the IDU president, the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre would significantly improve healthcare delivery in Delta South while creating employment opportunities during its construction and subsequent operation.

He noted that beyond providing quality healthcare services, the hospital would generate jobs for construction workers, medical professionals and other support staff, thereby boosting the local economy.

Akpotu lamented that despite Isoko’s enormous contribution to Nigeria’s economy through oil and gas production, the ethnic nationality had received little in terms of federal appointments and infrastructure over the years.

“You cannot discuss Nigeria’s GDP or foreign reserves without acknowledging the contributions of the Isoko people. Yet, for decades, we have had little or no federal presence to celebrate,” he said.

He added that the people had neither produced a minister nor headed major federal agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), making the establishment of the FMC particularly significant.

The IDU president appealed to President Tinubu to facilitate the immediate commencement of construction work on the project to ensure that the benefits of the legislation are quickly realised.

He assured that the Isoko Development Union would continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

“We appeal to Mr. President to ensure early commencement of construction so that this historic gesture translates into tangible benefits for our people. The IDU will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure the project comes to fruition,” Akpotu said.