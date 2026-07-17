Habila: NSP Says Deceased Found in Umahi’s House not on Registered Physiotherapists Database

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP), Thursday said the late Mary Habila, who was allegedly found dead in the House of the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, did not appear on the database of registered physiotherapists in Nigeria after it checked through appropriate regulatory channels.

In an official statement on their X handle, formerly known as Twitter, the association said the development highlighted the need for public officials, particularly those in high public office, to exercise due diligence before presenting or associating individuals with regulated professions.

According to the NSP, information released to the public should be accurate and verifiable, stressing that professional identity is determined through established regulatory processes.

“The Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) has consistently maintained that professional identity is not a matter of assumption or public perception; it is a matter of verifiable fact.

“Where questions arise, they should be resolved through the appropriate regulatory processes, not through speculation or unverified claims,” the statement said.

The society expressed hope that the clarification would guide subsequent discussions and serve as a reminder that the integrity of regulated professions must be respected.

It added that the public deserves accurate information, while professionals deserve to have their qualifications and identities represented truthfully.

The NSP also extended its condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased at the centre of the matter.

“Finally, while it is important to establish the facts, we must not lose sight of the human tragedy at the heart of this matter.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the deceased, and pray that her soul rests in perfect peace. May they find strength and comfort during this difficult time,” the statement added.