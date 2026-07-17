SuperSport to Broadcast Dricus-Usman UFC Showdown with Pidgin Commentary

Kamaru “The Nigerian Nightmare” Usman takes on South Africa’s Dricus “Stillknocks” du Plessis in a major UFC contest this weekend, with SuperSport set to broadcast the bout live in English, Afrikaans and Pidgin.

The Pidgin commentary option forms part of SuperSport’s multilingual coverage, giving Nigerian viewers the opportunity to follow one of Africa’s biggest UFC matchups in a language familiar to them.

When South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis steps into the Octagon against Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman, it will be more than a headline fight. It is a meeting of two of Africa’s greatest mixed martial artists, two former world champions and two athletes carrying the hopes of their nations.

For decades, sporting contests between Nigeria and South Africa have produced unforgettable moments, passionate debate and fierce competition. This weekend, that rivalry moves into the Octagon as the two African stars battle for pride, redemption and another shot at UFC gold.

“This fight represents far more than a UFC main event,” said Rendani Ramovha, CANAL+ Director for Content, Sports, in English and Portuguese-speaking Africa.

“It’s a celebration of African excellence on the global stage. By once again offering Pidgin commentary alongside our English and Afrikaans coverage, we’re giving Nigerian fans another exciting way to experience one of the biggest fights in African combat sports history. At SuperSport, we’re committed to making world-class sport more accessible, engaging and relevant to audiences across the continent.”

The main event at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Centre carries significant implications for both fighters. Du Plessis (23-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC) returns to action after an 11-month absence following the loss of his middleweight title to Khamzat Chimaev and will be eager to restart his title pursuit with a statement victory.

Standing opposite him is Usman (21-4 MMA, 16-3 UFC), widely regarded as one of the greatest welterweight champions in UFC history. Now making a permanent move to the middleweight division, “The Nigerian Nightmare” has an opportunity to establish himself as an immediate contender in a second weight class.The matchup promises an intriguing clash of styles, with Du Plessis’ relentless forward pressure and knockout power set against Usman’s elite wrestling, disciplined striking and championship experience.

The action-packed undercard features Kevin Holland against undefeated prospect Jacobe Smith, featherweight contenders Austin Bashi and Jose Delgado, unbeaten prospect Tommy McMillen versus Alberto Montes, a women’s strawweight contest between Tabatha Ricci and Fatima Kline, alongside several other exciting bouts.

According to SuperSport, the coverage will begin with the Preliminary Card on SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66) from 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, before the Main Card gets underway from 1:00 a.m. on Sunday on SS Grandstand (DStv Ch. 201) and SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66).