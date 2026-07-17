Demehin  Recalls with Excitement Winning  WAFCON at First Attempt

*Super Falcons’ camp in Morocco agog with arrival of Payne, Babajide

Defence stalwart, Oluwatosin Demehin, has recalled with excitement how she won the Women Africa Cup of Nations gold in her first tournament with 10-time champions Super Falcons of Nigeria, saying the feat has boosted her confidence and pushes her to do even more when wearing the green-and-white.

“Winning the gold medal and the team lifting the Cup in my first Women AFCON always makes me feel special. It also gives me enormous confidence when we are playing a match or playing a tournament. It showed me what is possible with hard work and team work.

“That success has continued to motivate me to keep improving, to keep helping the team in every way I can, and it is my driving force to fight with the team to defend our title in Morocco.”

Demehin, who plays her club football for Galatasaray Sportive women in Turkey, has been a rock for the Super Falcons at the back since the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia & New Zealand, and played a key role in the Falcons’ successful Mission X in Morocco last summer.

She has no doubt that the tournament will be more competitive this time, following the expansion to 16 teams, but is confident the Falcons have the steel and the savvy to achieve glory.

“It will be tough, as more teams are getting stronger in Africa. We are motivated to succeed, but we must be consistent, compact at the rear, fluid in midfield and clinical in attack.”

Meanwhile, AS Roma of Italy forward Omorinsola Babajide was on her way to the Super Falcons’ camp in Casablanca yesterday evening, bringing the number of players in camp to 12, following the arrival of new Inter Milan Women signing Toni Payne on Thursday afternoon.