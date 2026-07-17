Maikaba Unveiled in Yenagoa, Tasked to Return Bayelsa Utd to NPFL

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In the bold move to reposition the state owned football club, Bayelsa State Government yesterday officially unveiled Coach Abdul Maikaba as the new Technical Adviser of Bayelsa United Football Club.

Part of Maikaba’s brief is to return Bayelsa United FC back to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

The former Nigeria FA Cup champions were relegated from the topflight after a better forgotten performance this past season.

Speaking at Maikaba’s unveiling in Yenagoa yesterday, the state’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, disclosed Governor Douye Diri’s unhappiness with the club’s relegation and tasked the newly inaugurated Interim management board, led by Dr. Peter Singabele, to ensure the promotion of the team back to the country’s top-flight league at the end of the coming season.

Dr. Akpe described Maikaba’s appointment as a deliberate step by the government to reposition Bayelsa United and restore the club to its place among Nigeria’s football elite.

He said “The government is determined to see Bayelsa United return to the NPFL next season. That is the responsibility entrusted to the Interim Management Board, and we are confident that the new technical crew has the experience and competence to deliver on that mandate.”

Dr Akpe urged the coaching crew to prioritize grassroots football development by building a team largely from local talent.

According to him, the team should constitute about 70 per cent of the players from Bayelsa State to encourage youth development and strengthen the state’s football structure.

Maikaba signed a one-year contract, with an option for renewal based on performance. He will work alongside experienced coach Ngozi Elechi, the former Go-Round FC manager, who has been appointed as his assistant.

Maikaba said the state’s ambition to regain its NPFL status convinced him to accept the appointment.

He said, “I accepted this challenge because Bayelsa State has demonstrated a strong commitment to returning to the Nigeria Premier Football League. That determination inspired me to come here and contribute my experience towards achieving the club’s objective.”

Continuing, “I am fully committed to giving my best. I appreciate the confidence placed in me, and together with the management, technical crew and players, we will work tirelessly to achieve promotion.”

Dr. Peter Singabele appealed to the media for support through balanced and consistent media coverage, describing the media as an important partner in the rebuilding process.