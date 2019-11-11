Firm Partners German Embassy on Decent Jobs

Oluchi Chibuzor

CareerXpress, a digital outfit has gone into a partnership with the German Embassy in Nigeria to train 22 youths on decent jobs.

Speaking at a skill support programme for German returnees, the Vice President, Sales Africa and US, CareerXpress, Ayeni Ekundayo, said the training, affords participants opportunity to become digital entrepreneur along with having six certifications from Google and Facebook at the end of the course.

According to him, “We have also seen from our talent pool that about 20 percent of them are doing international jobs and not working on Nigerian briefs, some are getting jobs from Europe, United States of America, but we are trying to focus on Asian market a bit now.

“We are competing globally and with market also in Africa, we have presence in Ghana, Rwanda, Kenya, working on Namibia, South Africa, so the demand is not just local is it global,” he added.

On the factors affecting technological firms in the country, he noted was that, “we have a couple of digital companies who are trying to build a huge data base platforms and search engines; but finance is a big thing.

“But then investors in this part of the world are short term. They give you money today and five weeks they are asking you how much have we made. So we find people who are short term in thinking because of the kind of environment we find ourselves, we do not have legacy builders,” he stated.

On her part, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Tolulope Abidemi, said, about 22 people currently are being trained on skills such as graphics design, email marketing, social media marketing, Search Engine Optimizations (SEOs), among others.

She noted that the training was funded by the German Embassy in Nigeria, to help create a network of digital experts that would match with the opportunities in the international space.

“Institutions and financial agencies needs to begin to see digital marketing as a blue ocean strategy for Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) technological firms that needs to grow.”