We Need Someone to Release Sowore to, Says DSS

Bennett Oghifo

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore was still in their custody because no one had come forward to claim him.

A statement by the Public Relations Officer, Department of State Services, Peter Afunanya confirmed that DSS “has received the Court Order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organisation and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.”