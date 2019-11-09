NESG Unveils ‘In the National Interest’ Coffee Table Book

By TosiN Cleggy

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) held its 25th Nigerian Economic Summit on the 7th and 8th of October, 2019 at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja.

Part of the activities of the silver jubilee anniversary celebrations included the launching of a Coffee Table Book titled ‘In the National Interest’.

The coffee table photo book is 280 pages, which offers a visual brew of the valiant sacrifices of the founding members of the NESG, the ongoing activities and actions of the group and the various interventions the think-tank has carried out over the years.

The coffee table photo book not only chronicled the interventions of the NESG over the years, but also showcased the principles of the think tank. A critical look at the book showed a preface written by the convener of the First Nigerian Economic Summit, Chief Ernest Shonekan GCFR.

The ‘In the National Interest’ Coffee table Photo Book was split into four different section, which aligned with the NESG’s think-tank model – Dialogue Partner, Watchdog, Intervener, Connector.

The dialogue partner section showcased the 25 years of the Nigerian Economic Summit and influential stakeholders that have been involved in the summit process. Afterwards, the book flips into the present-day and showcased the current activities of the NESG’s Research based advocacy and Policy Commissions.

The Coffee Table Book took the reader on a journey across Nigeria showcasing the beautiful environment and people.

The cover wrapping of the book was created by a group of young Nigerians as their entry into an art contest organised by the NESG Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Creative and Sports Policy Commission.

The food art showcased the artists’ visualisation of an ideal Nigeria environment, showcasing: Good Family System, Justice, Environmental Sustainability, Equality and transformative education, etc.

The book was made available to participants at the 25th Nigerian Economic Summit and distributed to NESG partners, collaborators and stakeholders.