Juve, Milan Clash to Air on GOtv

A series of top-flight games involving elite European teams across various football competitions will be aired live on GOtv during this weekend.

The games will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Plus and GOtv Max subscribers and on SuperSport Select 4 and 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Leading the pack is the game between rivals Juventus and AC Milan in the Italian Serie A. The game kicks off at 8:35pm on Sunday and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5.

In the Premier League, 15th placed Newcastle United welcome Bournemouth to the St. James’ Park today. It will be aired live at 3:50pm on SuperSport Select 2.

Fourth-placed Atletico Madrid will clash against 19th-placed Espanyol at the Wanda Metropolitano in LaLiga on Sunday at 3:55pm on SuperSport Select 4.