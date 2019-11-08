GIG Logistics Introduces App to Enhance Operations

Sunday Ehigiator

God is Good (GIG) Logistics Services has introduced the ‘GIGGO’ mobile application, a digital logistic platform.

The solution was launched on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with THISDAY, the Chief Operating Officer, GIG logistics Mr. Ayodele Adenaike, said the digital solution was introduced to retain the company’s growth rate and equally generate employment to several unemployed Nigerians.

According to him, “We have been in existence for the past seven years, and just within five years ago, we have grown from being that company nobody knew to being one of the biggest logistic brands in Nigeria.

“And in other to maintain our growth rate, we needed to deploy technology; hence we developed the ‘GIGGO App’ ourselves from the scratch to finish, so to serve Nigerians better.

“And the idea is, instead of putting money together to buy 200 vehicles, we can partner with 200 car owners who would run the logistic business for us, while they as well earn extra income. So, empowerment is another key thing this app has afforded us.

“This also means that we can scale faster, even by committing less resources, responded quickly and take more shares of the ever grown logistics market. So that it what this app would be doing for us.”

On how the app works, Adenaike said, “The app works like the Uber application. So instead of going to the service center to go and drop off your shipments, you can just download the app on your mobile phone, register on it and make a request.

“The app would locate the nearest partner to wherever you are making that request, and connect the partner with the shipper. Hence the partner gets to the location, examine the shipment, agree on the weight; all the partners have a scale that they take around, and once that is agreed on, the shipment is made.

“Now, before you can ship, first you need to download the app, and also fund your wallet. That is the only condition for using the application. And you can do that using your Visa or MasterCard. So, as we ship, we deduct the charges from the wallet, and if there is need for you to top up your wallet, you can easily top it well as well.

“On the part of the partners, it means employment for unemployed graduates or youth; or additional income for people who are working with Uber, Taxify, or other transportation app we have now.

“You only need to get a bike, car, or lorry, and then download the app. There is a partner ‘GIGGO App’ as different from that of customer. Once you type ‘GIGGO App’ on your Google play store, you would see both. Partners are to download the one labeled for partners and customers are to download the other.

“One you download the app as a partner, register on it, and you would get to a stage where you are to come to our logistics head office In Lagos, we are strategically located here in Gbagada, just before you curve towards the third mainland bridge.

“For security reasons and standard check, we request to see partners physically for documentation and inspection of their vehicles, lorry, or bikes. Once we pass them satisfied, then we license them as our partner.”