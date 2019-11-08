Emirates Invites More Travellers to Dubai

Middle East mega carrier, Emirates is inviting more travellers to Dubai for a fun-filled holiday during this winter break. The airline said solo travellers and families alike would be awed by the city’s many attractive offerings including shopping festivals, traditional souks, stunning beach resorts, fine dining, adventure waterparks and much more.

The airline said visitors could take advantage and see more for less with My Emirates Pass – a seasonal pass that turns an Emirates boarding pass into an exclusive membership package – allowing customers to redeem discounts and special benefits in over 500 locations across the UAE.

“Travellers flying to and through Dubai between January 1, 2020 until March 31, 2020 can avail the offer and enjoy up to 30 per cent off on retail outlets and up to 50 per cent off on leisure activities by simply presenting their boarding pass and a valid form of identification. Fly Emirates and spend less on luxurious spa treatments, indulge in five-star culinary experiences, and embark on an adventurous outdoor activity. Families can also take advantage and enjoy thrilling waterparks across the city,” the airline said.

Emirates said there was splurge on world-class shopping across the city’s many impressive malls including The Dubai Mall – one of the world’s largest shopping complexes. Visitors travelling to Dubai from 26 December 2019 until 1 February 2020 can take advantage of the Dubai Shopping Festival 2020.