CAF Names Senegalese Officials for Eagles, Squirrels AFCON 2021 Qualifier Clash

The Confederation of African Football has picked Senegalese official Issa Sy as referee for next week’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria and Benin Republic in Uyo.

Sy will be assisted by compatriots Nouha Bangoura (assistant referee 1), El Hadji Abdoul Aziz Gueye (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official) at the encounter scheduled for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, from 5pm.

The Day 1 clash in the qualifying series will also see Munkaila Nassam Adam from Ghana as match commissioner while Kria Samir Bouzareah from Algeria will play the role of referee assessor.

Nigeria will welcome back skipper Ahmed Musa from injury, with defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Abdullahi Shehu and Bryan Idowu, as well as midfielder Mikel Agu and forward Samuel Kalu also returning.

The Super Eagles, bronze medallists at the 32nd AFCON finals in Egypt this year summer, will then fly to Maseru on Friday, 15th November for the Day 2 clash with the Crocodiles of Lesotho, billed for the artificial turf of the Maseru-Setsoto Stadium as from 6pm Lesotho time (5pm Nigeria time) on Sunday, 17th November.