Ending Kidnapping in Nigeria is Impossible, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said that the commercialisation of kidnapping had made it impossible to end the menace.

Wike, who made the remark during a courtesy visit by the Rotary International District 9141, to the Government House in Port Harcourt, explained that since kidnapping had become business, it could only be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said, “It is now impossible to stop kidnapping in Nigeria; it (kidnapping) is now a business. It has been commercialised.

“It is now a major business. Everyone must partner with the government to ensure that we reduce it to the barest minimum. But it cannot be totally eradicated.”

He said that those involved in kidnapping from security reports ranged from 16 to 22 years in age.

“Look at what is happening across the country. Kidnapping has taken over all states. When it started here, it was politicised. But today, it is negatively affecting all states of the federation.

“A few days ago, a Court of Appeal judge was kidnapped in Benin. Before that, a Federal High Court judge was kidnapped. All of us must work together to stop this scourge,” he said.

Wike called on Rotary Nigeria to embark on enlightenment programme to ensure that the youths were educated on the dangers of cultism and kidnapping.

The governor urged everyone to be conscious of their environment and take measures to secure themselves since kidnappers were always using close workers, family members and associates as informants.

He commended Rotary Nigeria for their contributions to the development of Rivers State and assured them that the Rivers State Government would continue to partner with them to achieve developmental goals.

Wike noted that the state government would continue to invest in the security of lives and property, health, education and vital social services.

Earlier, District Governor of Rotary International District 9141, Nze Anizor, described the governor as a rare leader, who contributed to the development of the state.