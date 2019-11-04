Lagos Went ‘A Mile’ for Vultures

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Nature enthusiasts, conservationists and concerned members of the public gathered for a cycling event organised by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to create awareness on vulture conservation in Nigeria. The event took place on Saturday, 21st September 2019 and tagged “A Mile for the Egyptian Vultures”.

More than 100 cyclists assembled at Lekki Conservation Centre from where they proceeded to Sandfill Bus Stop on Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island through the Lekki-Epe Expressway and back to LCC amidst atmosphere of pomp whilst calling on people to stop killing of vultures, desist from use in belief based practices and halt sales of their parts.

Researches have revealed that vultures will go into extinction if drastic efforts are not made to stop the threats against the species. Vultures are nature’s ‘sanitary officers’ that render clean-up services of the environment. As carrion feeders, vultures rid our environment of carcasses thereby preventing the spread of diseases.

The Director General of NCF, Dr. Muhtari Aminu-Kano in his welcome address, thanked the participants and urged them to carry on the campaign till the goal is achieved.

This event is a follow-up to the International Vulture Awareness Day (IVAD) commemoration activities that was carried out in 4 cities in Nigeria – Sokoto, Jalingo, Enugu and Ibadan earlier in the month under the NCF’s Egyptian Vulture New-Life Project.

In attendance were NCF Council member, Dr Ade Alakija; Director Technical Programme, Dr. Joseph Onoja; Save the Vulture Ambassadors – a renowned actor, Yomi Fash-Lanso and musician, Tito da fire.

Lekki Concession Company, the managers of Lekki Toll and Lekki-Epe Expressway lent their support through effective management of traffic and provision of security.