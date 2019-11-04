Firm Introduces Out-of-Home Advertising Solution

Raheem Akingbolu

With lack of adequate data to know the efficiency of out-of-home campaigns, experts have disclosed that Interaction Channel Limited’s (ICL) new solution will help reposition the Out-of- Home sector, thereby giving client’s performance data about their campaigns on any board.

The experts made this known at ICL’s first event on location data for marketing decision makers held in Lagos recently.

According to them, with the ICLMW technology solution which is a partnership between Interaction Channel and Moving Walls, out-of-home strategy, planning and buying, digital marketing and brand activation, can now benefit from the fifth generation cutting edge technology to deliver real value. Dynamic media and content planning are now made easy for clients and brands that would leverage on the real time data that the ICL Solution offers.

ICL in a strategic move recently signed a partnership deal with Moving Walls to provide upscale location intelligence for media and marketing services.

Managing Director, ICL, Tosan Omagbemi, pointed the technology lifestyle solution would aid marketers and sales personnel deploy their consumer initiatives with an unprecedented higher level of precision. A robust synergy is now possible across media types, for example OOH Media + Mobile. Brands can now measure, optimize and track campaign effectiveness. Advertisers will be able to customise audience segments and use the understanding of time belt to reach specific audiences.

“What we provide is location intelligence. That solution goes beyond traditional OOH media to other non-OOH traditional opportunities including in-mall, etc. We help advertisers/brands understand points of interests (POIs) where consumer’s visit and match with advertising opportunities to best expose brand campaigns. We provide to drive optimal campaigns,” he explained.

Speaking on why the event was targeted at OOH, he said “We decided to speak to out-of home specifically today because as we are all aware out-of-home takes a lot of the marketing budget and it is in the forefront of offline media investment.

“However, there has not been a proper attribution of audiences to OOH locations and there is no scientific knowledge of performance, so we decided to talk about out-of-home today. The technology solution however can deliver on a number of variables including; retail analytics and event measurement.”