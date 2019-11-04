Firm Introduces New iPhone 11 Series

Oluchi Chibuzor

IStore, an authorised reseller of Apple product has introduced the iPhone 11 series into the Nigerian market, available on a financing option that allows customers pay over a period of four to eight months.

The new iPhone which are insured includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone Pro Max and it costs ranges from N323,000 to N668,000 respectively with internal memory of 64 to 512 Giga Bytes(GB).

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Country Manager, iStore Nigeria, Sachin Verma, said the company’s long-standing relationship with Apple makes it easier for any customer to leverage on to get the product at affordable installment plan.

Meanwhile, the firm promised that the first 100 customers who upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore would get a free iPhone cover worth N15 000.

He said with its Apple Certified iPhone Repairs covering a wide range of iPhone models from the iPhone 6s to the latest iPhone, customers would get access to a variety of iOS repairs including Apple Certified screen and battery replacements.

According to him, “iStore uses genuine Apple parts and specialised equipment to ensure that the repaired product retains its warranty, trade-in value and work the way it’s supposed to.

“With our best in market enhanced value trade-in program, customers can get cash back by trading in not only one, but two qualifying iOS products towards the upgrade of the new iPhone 11.”

However, the Operations Manager, Kolapo Agunloye, said with Apple setting the standard in phone making industry, the newly launched iPhone 11 series comes with features that change the narratives in the Apple products.

“iStore customers get access to exclusive benefits like free training, free setup, free technical support, device finance, best in market enhanced value trade in program. iStore delivers exclusive offers to its customers, which makes buying Apple products that much easier – truly making it the ultimate Apple destination.”