NDE Train Youths on Agric

The federal government has been called upon to provide the right atmosphere that will make farm produce to be appropriately priced, so that Nigerian farmers can live above poverty level. The Director General of the National Directorate of Employment ( NDE), Dr. Nasir Mohammed Ladan made the call in Oshogbo, while speaking through NDE state Coordinator, Mr. Ismail Yekeen at the orientation and flag off of Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme (SADTS 2019),for 1,000 school leavers and unemployed graduates organised by NDE for unemployed youths, and other persons who have passion for setting up agro- allied businesses in Osun State. According to NDE boss, the prevailing crisis of development, which was a contributing factor to poor standard of living of farmers in the country, could be better managed, if the federal government could prevent a situation whereby prices and sales of farm produce are subject to market forces.

He disclosed that the objectives of the NDE Sustainable Agricultural Development Training Scheme, among others are to enhance food production, provide more profitable farm income, enhance quality of life for farm families, communities and provide mass employment. The DG explained that under the current exercise, thousands of unemployed youths who are mainly school leavers and unemployed graduates of tertiary institutions, who have passion for Agriculture as an enterprise, will be offered training in crop and livestock farming. The NDE DG, directed all the concerned state offices, to ensure that the shortlisted participants are well trained in various aspects of modern Agricultural production for a period of four months. Dr. Ladan, explained that at the end of the training, beneficiaries are to be given further orientation, and business startup training to assist them prepare feasibility study on their chosen agro based enterprise, which would enhance their being considered for Agric loan from government financial institutions, States or local governments.