Air Force Committed to Fighting Terrorism, Says Air Chief

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, has said the Nigerian Air Force will continue to demonstrate courage in fighting terrorism in all its ramification.

The Air Chief spoke on Thursday in Kano during the Nigeria Air Force Airport Security Exercise (Asex) 2019 tagged: “STEEL DOME2” held at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), that the main reason behind the simulation exercise is to prepare the officers against any eventuality.

“We want to prepare our men to be proactive in tackling terrorism at the nation’s airports,” he said, adding that similar exercises were carried out at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while the same exercise will also be carried out at the Akwa Ibom Airport expected to come up soon.

Abubakar also assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Air Force in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

He said that it is the duty of the Air Force as a fighting force to protect passengers at the nation’s airports and expressed the readiness of the Air Force to ensure a collaborative efforts with other security operatives at the airport to counter terrorism.

“Most of our men have paid the supreme price in their efforts to see to the existence of Nigeria as one corporate indivisible entity. We always look forward to the maintenance of law and order in order to have a secured nation,” he said.

According to the Air Chief, the Air Force has started manufacturing locally made Hydraulic Accumulator Diaphragm of L- 39ZA aircraft in order to reduce cost and boost the nation’s economy.

Speaking also, the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said: “Kano State is one of the most peaceful states due to the well coordinated synergy that exists among security operatives in the state.”

He said all the military and para military personnel have been up and doing in the maintenance of peace and order in the state.

He used the opportunity to commend the laudable initiative of the Air Chief in introducing the Steel Dome Stimulation Exercise with a view to keeping all his men on their toes by being proactive all the time.