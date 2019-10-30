Obaseki’s job creation drive: Edo govt, EdoBits Academy commence year-long IT training for 50 youths

The Edo State Government Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in collaboration with EdoBits Academy has commenced a one-year Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training programme for 50 youths drawn from low-income families in the state.

The training is part of a slew of job creation opportunities created by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which has benefited over 150,000 people in the state in the last three years.

Manager, EdoBits Academy, Mr. Abraham Omomoh, said the programme is designed to run every year, adding that 50 youths completed the first batch of the programme and graduated in September 2019.

He said, “We hope this set of 50 students for the programme will be proficient like the previous set.”

Officials of EdoJobs and EdoBits also held interactive sessions with parents and guardians of the beneficiaries.

The parents were tasked to encourage their wards to take advantage of the training programme to gain relevant skills and the highly sought-after expertise in ICT.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Osagie Shedrack, who expressed excitement for being enrolled for the training, said he learnt about the programme through a friend and has been eager to participate in the programme.

A parent of one of the beneficiaries, Mr. Eniola Olushola, said he will support his son who has shown tremendous interest in taking up a career in ICT, noting that he will encourage him not to toil with the opportunity provided by the state government and EdoBits Academy.

Another parent, Mrs. Peace Imayuse, expressed appreciation to the government and the organisers in their commitment to empower youths.