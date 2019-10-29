Firm Launches Online Food Delivery App

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Edmark Group of Companies has launched EDFOOD, an online food delivery service application that connects its users to a wide range of restaurants anywhere and anytime.

The Chairman and Founder, EDMARK Group, Sam Low, who disclosed this during the launch of the app, explained that with the solution, the company would be creating another opportunity to both restaurant owners and Nigerians who are looking for a job.

He said Edmark has grown from one branch in Lagos, into 10 more branches across the country, while its network of distributors stands currently at over 250,000 independent distributors across Nigeria.

He also said that the initiative reaffirmed the company’s commitment to addressing critical health challenges such as obesity, malnutrition and other health related problems.

According to him, with its physical and digital enhancement, the company would be able to better cater for the flourishing market of Nigeria.

According to him, “EDFOOD will help restaurant owners to grow their business by listing their menu on ED2E App, which would help them process orders, pick them up and deliver them fresh and hot to the customers.

“EDFOOD accepts a variety of payment methods including debit/credit cards, EDPAY and cash payments. This would afford restaurants owners opportunity to reach new customers by having access to Edmark’s growing community.

“On top of the company’s continuous physical expansion, Edmark introduced its online portal, EDClick and its online shopping portal, EDShop in 2017; its first event centre, D’Podium International Event Centre in 2018 and its own cryptocurrency in January 2019, making it possible to provide jobs to all Nigerians,” he said.