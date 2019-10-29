Buhari Seeks Senate’s Nod for 16-man NDDC Board

*Seeks approval for three REC nominees

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the approval of the Senate for a 16-man Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In a letter written to the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday, Buhari named Dr Pius Odubu and Bernard Okumagba as Chairman and Managing Director of the Commission respectively.

The other nominees are drawn from the seven other oil producing states as well as all the six geo- political zones.

The Senate President, thereafter, referred the President’s request to Senate committee on Niger Delta headed by Senator Peter Nwaobosi, and has one week to report back to plenary.

In another letter to the Senate, President Buhari forwarded the names of three Resident Electoral Commisioner-nominees of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC) for approval.

The nominees are Raheem Olamilekan (Osun), Umar Mukhtar (Borno) and Dr Hadid John (Bayelsa). Their names have been referred to Senate committee on INEC headed by Senator Kabir Gaya.