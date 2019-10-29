Aggrieved Edo Lawmakers Urge Buhari to Prevail on Obaseki

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

Aggrieved Edo lawmakers have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state’s House of Assembly.

Addressing a press conference on yesterday in Abuja on behalf of the 14 aggrieved lawmakers, Mr. Washington Usifo, said that it became pertinent to remind the President since he had promised to intervene in the matter after the inauguration of his cabinet.

Though, the aggrieved lawmakers claimed to be 14, only seven were present at the press conference.

The lawmakers claimed that Obaseki has done “manifest injustice to democracy,” adding that his actions were alien to the people of the state.

Usifo noted that Obaseki wanted to make a mess of APC after he had enjoyed the goodwill of the party and flown on its wings to rise to political prominence.

He stated categorically that Obaseki was guilty of maladministration as a governor and insubordination as a party member because of his second term ambition.

The aggrieved lawmakers recalled that President Buhari made a promise to Bauchi lawmakers that he would not allow any injustice done to the constitution to stand in any part of the country.

Usifo stated: “Mr. President, you sent that message to us that immediately your cabinet is inaugurated, the first assignment for your Attorney General and Minister of Justice will be to look into the issues of Edo and Bauchi with a view of righting the wrong.”

“Today, we are reminding you, though we know you are very busy, that the nation cannot be said to be functioning well when one of the sub-national government is sick. And that is what we want you to know that you are President of Nigeria including the boundaries of Edo State, therefore, this madness in Edo should be corrected. This illegality should be corrected.”

Usifo described the recent actions of the governor has anti-party adding, “it is not only when you interface with other political parties with a view to have something to do with them against your party. But when you rule and abuse the privileges given to you by your party in ways that makes your party, that’s anti-party.”