Hyundai Teams Land Speed Records

Hyundai engineering teams from both sides of the Pacific attempted two new land speed records for the NEXO Fuel Cell SUV (106.160 mph) and Sonata Hybrid (164.669 mph) at the Bonneville Salt Flats on September 25, 2019 (both records are subject to FIA homologation). The two eco-focused concepts were developed and tested by Hyundai America Technical Center, Hyundai Motor America and Hyundai Motor Company engineering teams for display at the 2019 SEMA show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I was thrilled with the privilege of piloting these two Hyundai land speed record attempts,” said Dean Schlingmann, driver of the vehicles and senior powertrain engineer at Hyundai America Technical Center.

“The engineering teams from our U.S. technical center, Hyundai Motor America and Korea pooled talents and resources to create these eco-focused vehicles for our exciting achievements at the Bonneville Salt Flats.”

Hyundai NEXO Fuel Cell SUV Concept

The Hyundai NEXO attempted a land speed record for the hydrogen fuel cell category of 106.160 mph (record subject to FIA homologation). Following are the modifications to the Hyundai NEXO fuel cell SUV:

Safety

FIA-Approved Chromoly Safety Cage

Sparco ERGO Safety Seat

Sparco 6-point safety harness

SPA Technique Firesense by FireAde Suppression System

AutoPower Safety Window Nets

Simpson Racing Arm Restraint Nets

Body

Custom Body Wrap by Hyundai Design Center of Irvine.

High-Speed Under-Bumper Aero Valence.