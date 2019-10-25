Ibejii Unhappy with State of the Nation

Vanessa Obioha

Not too long ago, Ibejii, the mysterious, Afro-Retro music artiste released a single titled ‘Brexit Horribilis’ which provocative lyrics addressed the current wave of disorder and disarray in the world today.

In that song, the artiste attempts to understand why there is so much chaos in the world today, wondering if a helping hand can be found in the midst of all the din.

It seemed the global chaos is not the only burning issue in the mind of the artiste who has successfully hid his true identity from the public. He recently aired his opinion on the current state of the nation.

“Nigeria’s problem is deep. It is so deep it is foundational. It is systemic. Nigeria is not working because it cannot work. It cannot work because it is flawed. It is a fundamentally flawed system of government,” he lamented.

One could only sense the frustration in his voice as he tried to analyse the system of the government

“It is an unaccountable system and unaccountable systems ultimately fail. A system in which leaders are under no pressure to account to those that they govern is a flawed system of government. The Nigerian system of government is exactly such a system.”

In Ibejii’s view, the country is in a bad news such that the citizens have zero authority over their leaders.

“This cannot work. It is a recipe for failure. Our leaders are a law unto themselves. We cannot control them – not even with elections – which they manipulate through the primaries process. Zero authority produces zero accountability.

“Zero accountability produces poor government. Nigeria has no government. At best, it has rulers. From the small state houses to the big State House, all we have is rankadede mentality – rulers! Not a speck of accountable leadership.”

He draws instances with developed countries such as the United States of America.

“The federal system works well for America. See how it is keeping a ‘corrupt’ Trump in check. The Parliamentary system is working well for the UK. It is keeping a wayward Boris Johnson from tumbling down a Brexit mountain without braces. Our system, this imported system, is unfit for keeping our rulers in check. It is a non-accounting system. It didn’t work 50 years ago. It is not working today. It will never work. It is a failed system of government.”

As an artiste eager to bring a positive change in the society, Ibejii’s bursts of anger over the lawlessness in the country is an indication that a revolution might be happening soon. He is not the first artiste to voice their disgust over the way the country is ruled. Artistes such as 2Baba have constantly pilloried the government. Ibejii hopes that through his music that he can drive positive action, delivered in an emphatic yet sensitive fashion.