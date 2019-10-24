NYSC Members to Enjoy New Minimum Wage

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare wednesday hinted in his Twitter handle that members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would enjoy the new minimum wage of N30,000.

Dare said the NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim would provide details of the new allowance after he has been briefed by the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Youth and Social Development.

He tweeted, “Next week the DG NYSC will provide details of the new ‘allowee’ for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance And MYSD.”