Extra-judicial Killings : NAF Condoles with Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Barely 24 hours after the governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, led a high-powered delegation to condole with the victims of extra-judicial killings of two citizens of the state by some air men, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) has paid a similar visit to the victims’ families.

The statement issued and released to journalists by the special adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, on Tuesday sent a delegation to the state to also commiserate with the government and the people of Sokoto.

Led by Air Vice Marshal Charles Ohwo, the NAF team met with the governor at the Government House, Sokoto to express their heartfelt sympathy to him and the people of Sokoto state over the tragedy caused by the air men at Mabera quarters of the state capital late Sunday.

The Director of Information and Public Relations, Nigeria Air force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, had Tuesday said those killed were members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), a statement Nigeria police, Sokoto state command debunked.