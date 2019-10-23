Allianz Gets Positive Ranking

Global brand value ranking expert , Interbrand has ranked Allianz the number one insurer in its Interbrand Best Global Brands 2019 Rankings released recently.

According to interbrand, the Allianz brand value increased from $10.8 billion in 2018 to $12.1 billion in 2019.

The report examined the world’s most successful brands through the lens of iconic moves, focusing on the end of a traditional approach to brand positioning and industry leaders’ navigation of the rapid ongoing change among consumers and competitive landscapes.

Commenting on the achievement, Group Strategy, Marketing, Distribution Officer, Allianz, Serge Raffard said: “As Allianz, we are proud to become the number one insurance brand, a sign of our strategy and transformation in action. The headline of our strategy is :Simplicity Wins.

“Our increased brand value reflects a more relevant, consistent, global brand, transforming to fewer, intuitive products and services and rebalancing the business to high demand and profitability areas,”

Describing the achievement as just the beginning, Raffard, said Allianz would continue to strive to outperform not only the industry, but top global brands in enabling its customers to move on and up.

“This is a key element to create the pull for our products and services. At the same time, we need the highest net promoter score to ensure our customers get the best experience.”

Also speaking, Head Global Brand Management at Allianz, Christian Deuringer, said the global brand value ranking by Interbrand is based on an analysis of the financial performance of the company’s branded products or services, the role of the brand in customers’ purchase decision and the brand’s competitive strength.