Lagos Need Construction Technologies for Effective Land Management, Says Sanwo-Olu

Bennett Oghifo

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has called on experts in the construction industry to deploy digital construction technology to assist in the management of land in the State.

The call was contained in a keynote address delivered on his behalf by the Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye at an event in Lagos, recently.

He said, “Lagos State has a size of 3,577 square kilometres and an estimated population in excess of 20 million people. It is in dare need of construction technologies that will help in effective land management in such a way that we will not compromise the interest of future generations with regards to access to land for development.”

Sanwo-Olu reiterated the commitment of this administration to invest in digital construction technology, noting that it was crucial to achieving the smart city dream of this administration. He noted that one of the major challenges faced by mega cities of the world is the provision of adequate socio-economic infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing population, adding that a lot of digital transformations are required for optimal utilisation of the scarce resources.

He commended the organisers of the conference for their efforts at developing human capacity to drive digital transformation and processes that would develop skilled professionals that would meet the 21st century technological advancement, and improve engineering and construction sector in Africa.

This he opined was capable of building a digital capability will go a long way to take construction project delivery and operations to new frontiers of efficiency, increased productivity, better collaboration and completing projects on time and within budget.

Earlier in his welcome address, chairman of the occasion, Dr. Zulfikilcar Adamu said the conference became necessary as it is aimed at using new digital technologies to solve traditional problems in the construction industry.

As the world is becoming a global village, Dr. Adamu noted that there was the need to do away with local and old method of designs in the built industry and move towards digital technology which he said would transform all aspects of constructions to meet the global international best practices.