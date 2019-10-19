Darling is Official Hair Sponsor of Lagos Fashion Week

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Hair extension manufacturers, Darling Hair has announced its partnership with the Lagos Fashion Week as the official hair sponsor for this year’s edition.

The event holds from October 23 to 26, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, where an array of exciting activities will be taking place.

A statement from the hair company said since its inception in 2011, the annual event had featured runway shows from the biggest names in the Fashion industry like Mai Atafo, Lisa Folawiyo, Maki Oh, Tiffany Amber, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Orange Culture, Maxivive to mention a few.

“This year, Darling is bringing creative hairstyles to the frontlines of Lagos Fashion Week by collaborating with renowned fashion designers and hair stylists to host a runway dedicated to showcasing a unique fusion of hair and fashion,” the company stated..

Marketing Manager, Godrej Nigeria, Ayodele Otunjinrin said that the company’s sponsorship of Lagos Fashion Week was hinged on its commitment to promote the beauty of African women through trendy and affordable hairstyles.

“Darling is known for creating trendy and affordable hairstyles for all African women, and over the years we have continued to promote beauty and confidence across Africa through different channels including the just concluded Big Brother Naija Season 4 and Arise Fashion Week.

“Hair is a huge part of fashion and our participation in this year’s edition of Lagos Fashion week was borne from the need to celebrate the transformative power of hair in fashion and celebrate creativity of the different talents showcasing at Lagos Fashion Week 2019,” she said.

Apart from creating iconic looks on the runway, Darling said it would also have its own experiential stand, where customers could purchase hair products on site and win various prizes throughout the three days.

This partnership it continued, would provide Darling customers with an up-close experience into the world of Lagos Fashion week.