Esanland: Edo APC will respect tripartite arrangement in power-sharing, says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Goodwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will continue to promote inclusiveness by ensuring every part of the state is represented and remain relevant in the state’s political space.

Obaseki gave the assurance at an event organised to celebrate the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Rt. Hon Frank Okiye, in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

He said unlike what obtained in the past, his administration will ensure Esanland remains a key part of the tripod of Edo State politics, noting, “Before now Esan was not represented in the tripod but we ensured they are returned. Now some people want to revert it again by giving you the wrong person.”

He said Okiye was chosen by his people and the decision was made known to the Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which the party leadership respected.

The governor added that the supremacy of the APC must be respected as Rt. Hon. Okiye emerged as speaker of EDHA through the party structure.

“Some people are making noise, saying there are problems in the party.

But these people have failed to come out to state what they actually want.

The only thing they have said is that we are not taking care of party members. We have done our best to get party members involved in our activities. We are accused wrongly on social media as thugs and Agberos are being used against our government.”

Obaseki commended the zeal and commitment of youths and women of Esan to move the party forward, noting that the party is resting on the energy of the women and youths in Esanland.

“My administration will continue to support Rt. Hon Frank Okiye as Speaker of EDHA because the people of Esan choose him to represent them and he is already representing them well.”

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening security as efforts are ongoing to ensure that the Police collaborate with vigilante groups to secure Esan land.

The host, Prince Julius Akhanoba, commended the leadership qualities of the governor, adding that the event was organised to celebrate their Rt. Hon. Okiye on his emergence as Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly.

Akhanoba called on the governor to ensure unity in the party by galvanizing all party members to work for the progress and development of the party.

He assured the governor that Esan people are solidly behind him.