Nasarawa Declares Free Education for Disabled Students

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has declared free education for all disabled students studying in higher institutions of learning owned by the state government.

This was disclosed yesterday by the Provost of Nasarawa State College of Education in Akwanga, Dr. Rebecca Isaac Umaru, when she received a team from the office of the Directorate of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs, Office of the Governor, who were on disability advocacy tour to the institution.

“School fees of disabled students in tertiary institutions owned by the state government have been declared free by Governor Sule. That was why I was asking you to tender receipts of any fees disabled people might have paid to enable management of the institution refund it back in compliance with the governor’s directive,” she said.

Umaru noted that the institution was in support of the governor’s benevolence which has also declared that all excursion exercises embarked by the disabled students in the institution be free.

She, however, appealed to the state government to assist the college with 11 permanent staff that would be scheduled for taking care of the disabled students in the institution.

This was even as she assured the disabled students of the college of institution’s management efforts at providing them with enough accommodation, mobility and writing materials to ease the difficulties being faced by them on the campus.

Also speaking, the leader of the disability advocacy tour and Personal Assistant to the Governor on Disabilities and Social Media, Hamza Mammam Awe, assured the disabled students of the state government’s attention at all time.

He said: “I want to assure you that the Sule administration is giving us a sense of belonging, hence our reason to embark on this advocacy visit to all tertiary institutions in the state, to meet and rub minds with you in order to lessen the hardship you face in your studies.”