NBBF Clubs Request Seven Days Registration Extension 

The Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has approved a seven-day shift of the 2019 Men’s Premier League to allow clubs complete their administrative processes.

In a letter signed by the Secretary General of the Federation Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, the deadline extension was at the instance of clubs intending to participate in the 2019 Men’s basketball league.

Consequently, the 2019 season will commence on Saturday, October 19th in the Atlantic and Savannah Conferences.

The venue for the Atlantic Conference has been relocated to Ilorin, Kwara State while the Savannah Conference will be held in Zaria.

Oluyole Warriors (Ibadan), Customs (Lagos), Rivers Hoopers (Port Harcourt) Kwara Falcons (Ilorin), Hoops and Read (Lagos), Delta Force (Asaba), Police Baton (Lagos) and Raptors (Lagos) are some of the teams that will be competing for honors in the Atlantic Conference.

Others include Dodan Warriors (Lagos), Islanders (Lagos) who hope to rekindle their rivalry alongside newly promoted Invaders (Ekiti), Coal City (Enugu), and Akure Raiders (Akure).

The Savannah Conference is made up of Kano Pillars (Kano), Bauchi Nets (Bauchi), Gombe Bulls (Gombe), Kada Stars (Kaduna), Defenders, (Abuja), Niger Potters (Minna), Mark Mentors (Abuja), Plateau Peaks (Jos), Nigeria Army (Zaria) and Benue Braves (Makurdi).

The League champions will qualify to represent Nigeria in the inuagural Basketball Africa League to be organized by NBA in conjunction with FIBA Africa.