Lagos Wraps up Plan to Complete 10 New Housing Schemes

Segun James

The Lagos State Government has concluded plan to complete ten new housing schemes in different parts of the state aimed at reducing housing deficit of about three million.

Contingent on the new plan, the state government tasked all contractors handling various housing projects across the state to intensify efforts for timely completion of the projects.

The Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai made the disclosure during an inspection of some housing schemes under construction at Sangotedo, Ajah and Lekki recently, directing that integrity tests should be conducted on houses that had not been worked upon in the past five years.

Akinderu inspected the housing schemes alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Wasiu Akewusola and other government functionaries.

After the inspection, the commissioner named the housing schemes that had been scheduled for completion to include 28 Housing Estate, Igbogbo-Ikorodu; Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu, Agbowa-Epe; Iponri Estate, Iponri-Surulere; Sangotedo Scheme as well as Eti-Osa; Ajara Estate, Badagry.

According to him, other housing schemes are Lekki I Housing Estate, Lekki I, Eti-Osa; Ibeshe Housing Estate Phase II, Ikorodu; Obele Oniwala Housing Estate, Itire; Sunrise Life Style Estate, Ipaja and Harmony Gardens Millennium Housing Estate, Ipaja. He noted that each of the schemes was designed “to have 24/7 waste disposal service; water treatment plant and water supply; central sewage treatment plant; landscape. green areas; entrance gate with perimetre fences; 24/7 security service/security post and multipurpose hall, among others.

He, equally, named electricity, quality road network, recreation centres, drainage/drains system, walk way, streetlights and spaces for community activities

Akinderu, however, expressed displeasure at the failure of many of the contractors to meet up with expected milestones as contained in their contracts signed with the state government while tasking contractors handling various housing projects to intensify efforts for timely completion of the projects.

He said: “It is sad, that many of the contractors are not meeting up with our expectations in terms of timelines, particularly at Sangotedo. The consequences of delayed completion include deterioration of structures, need for variations in the cost of schemes and security risks to neighbouring settlements.”

Apart from frowning at the slow pace of work, the commissioner also condemned the manner in which some of the projects were executed without recourse to original work plans approved by the state government.

He revealed that some contractors not only deviated from the original plans but have adjusted the Bill of Quantities (BoQ) without obtaining consent from appropriate authorities.

He said, “The vision of the state is to set new standards in estate development and this can only be achieved when all parties involved comply with global standards and terms of the contract. The articulation of our vision for a new order as we promote the regeneration of our cities is very crucial.

“The quality of homes and safety of end-users are paramount considerations to the state government and cannot be compromised. Changing the standards is not only dishonest, but also dangerous”, he added.

He revealed that the site visit was to have first-hand information on the actual situation of many of the ongoing housing schemes, observing that some contracts would soon be reviewed or revoked for non-compliance with the terms of the agreement.

While noting that the government was committed to the delivery of houses without further delay, he reiterated the resolve of the present administration to provide affordable and quality homes to the people of the state.