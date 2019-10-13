Flood Sacks Four Anambra Communities, Says SEMA

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Four communities in Anambra State have joined the growing number of areas submerged by the 2019 flood disaster.

The Executive Director of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Cyril Agupugo, who briefed the governor on the flooding in the state, said four communities — Enugu Otu, Eziagulu Otu, Mkpunando and Umundeze in Anambra East Local Government — are currently under water.

Agupugo said that the current situation in the communities were scary as most of the houses were completely submerged.

“These areas are underwater, with victims’ farmlands and household items worth millions of naira also submerged and they are calling for government’s immediate intervention,” he said.

The Transition Committee Chairman of the council, Mr Obi Nweke, corroborated the claims, but urged the displaced persons not to panic or lose hope but to trust in God as help was underway.

“I believe things will be better in no distant time. Life is most important now as you can still re-acquire your lost property.

“When the flood became too much, we had no other option than to evacuate them to safer places until water recedes. Then they can move back to their houses,” Nweke said.

Meanwhile, the state government has pledged immediate attention to the displaced persons.

Governor Willie Obiano during a meeting with SEMA, the Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Red Cross, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and local government transition chairmen in his home, Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area, said his government would do everything within its capacity to ensure that health and food needs of the displaced persons would be taken care of.

The governor gave directive to all relevant agencies to ensure that transportation facilities were in place for the immediate evacuation of those trapped in flooded areas.

“All medical personnel will also be on ground to assist in avoiding diarrhoea outbreak. Food and clean water will be available for all too,” the governor said.

One of the displaced persons, Mr Izuchukwu Nnoli, pleaded with the government to come to their aid as the flood had taken over their homes and farmlands.

“This 2019 flood is a terrible experience. I call on the state government to do something about the flooding because farming is our only source of livelihood,’’ Nnoli said.

Anambra East is the second local government area in the state whose residents have been sacked by the 2019 flood.

THISDAY recently reported that Ogbaru Local Government was also under water, with residents taking refuge in various Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP) camp.