Firstbank Georgian Cup Hits Centenary Mark

As part of its commitment to the growth and development of sports across the country, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of the Georgian Cup of the Kaduna Polo Tournament for the 100th consecutive year.

The sponsorship deal is one of the longest running sports sponsorship in the country and the world at large, and thus a Guinness Book of Records potential, analysts say.

The 2019 edition of the tournament runs from October 12 – 20, at the Kaduna Polo Club. The Kaduna Georgian Cup Centenary Polo Tournament commenced in 1919, with First Bank as sponsor, a thing it has done for 100 years.

Excited at the commitment of the First Bank, the President, Kaduna Polo Club, Alhaji Suleman Abubakar said, “We are honoured to record such a milestone with FirstBank since the inception of the tournament 100 years ago.”

“First Bank remains a noble brand close to our heart at the Kaduna Polo Club and the tournament has been a catalyst of socio-economic growth of Kaduna and the nation as a whole” he added.

“First Bank’s sponsorship of the Georgian cup is one of the longest standing sports sponsorship in the world. This record sponsorship has been filed by the Kaduna Polo Club for consideration by the Guinness Book of World Records under the longest main sponsorship of a sporting world championship title,” the President explained.

Expressing the bank’s delight on the sponsorship, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Folake Ani-Mumuney said, The Georgian Cup Polo Tournament is one of the many heritage sporting sponsorships supported by First Bank over the years.

This year’s event will see notable players like Chris Mckenzie, the best South African polo player; Max Charlton, the best British polo player as well as other top Argentine players in attendance.

A total of 45 teams will battle for the coveted trophy with the defending champion, El-Amin.