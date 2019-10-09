Buhari Meets Economic Advisory Council

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

For the first time since its constitution, President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday in Abuja met with the Economic Advisory Council in the State House.

After the meeting, which lasted for about an hour, the chairman of the council, Prof. Doyin Salami, declined to grant an interview from reporters.

Buhari had on September 16, this year constituted the committee with the mandate to advise him on economic matters.

Aside Salami, other members of the committee are: Dr. Mohammed Sagagi, Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, Dr. Iyabo Masha, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, Mr. Bismark Rewane and Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu.