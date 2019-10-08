Super Falcons Out of Tokyo Olympics

The Super Falcons of Nigeria extended their non appearance at the Olympic Games soccer event for the third time after crashing out to visiting Côte d Ivoire in the second leg qualifying match played at Agege Stadium in Lagos yesterday.

On the back of impressive goalless first-leg draw in Abidjan, the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Lagos to see Christopher Danjuma’s side bow out of the qualifiers at the same stage as four years ago.

The visitors set the tone of what is to come with early charge on their host and as early as fourth minute they almost scored a goal but defensive net work out the Falcons were able to check the onslaught.

But the stadium went dead silent in the 12th minute as Khapo Nina fired the visitors into the lead via a free kick that beats goalkeeper Nnadozie hands down.

Falcons almost conceded another five minutes later through counter play but the Ivorians were unable to take advantage of unsettled Nigerian team.

In the 32nd minute, Ange N’Guessan forced Nigerian keeper to another brilliant save from the edge of the box. However, captain Aisat Oshoala restored parity in the 34th minute with a solo run and forced past the goalkeeper.

In the second stanza, Falcons made several efforts to get the winner but could not convert the chances.

The second leg saw coach Danjuma made three changes to the side that started at Parc des Sports, Treichville, with Gift Monday, Rasheedat Ajibade and Ngozi Ebere earning starting places.